Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bandwidth by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after buying an additional 62,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 79.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 272,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 51,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 597,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 480,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAND. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bandwidth from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Bandwidth Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.22 million, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.05 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 15,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $327,616.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,714.46. This represents a 13.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 5,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $118,226.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,825 shares in the company, valued at $889,199.50. This trade represents a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,733 shares of company stock worth $948,310. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bandwidth

(Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.