Short Interest in Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Decreases By 6.1%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,344,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 2,496,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.2 days.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

CDDRF opened at $4.59 on Thursday. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95.

Headwater Exploration Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a $0.0721 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

