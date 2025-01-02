Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $204.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

