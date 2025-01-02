Short Interest in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Drops By 6.8%

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $1,259.99 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1 year low of $800.76 and a 1 year high of $1,376.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,241.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,224.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.