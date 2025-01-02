Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.5 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Inhibrx stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. Inhibrx has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Inhibrx

In other Inhibrx news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem acquired 69,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $991,631.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,053.39. This trade represents a -374.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.