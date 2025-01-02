Melco Resorts & Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 26,378 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 519% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,260 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down from $9.60) on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 3.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $5.79 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 35.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

