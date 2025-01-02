JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 714.39 ($8.94) and traded as low as GBX 688 ($8.61). JPMorgan Claverhouse shares last traded at GBX 704 ($8.81), with a volume of 21,576 shares traded.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £401.32 million, a P/E ratio of 683.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 67.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 702.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 714.39.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s payout ratio is presently 3,398.06%.

About JPMorgan Claverhouse

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

