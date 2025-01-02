Tucows (TSE:TC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.21 and traded as low as C$23.35. Tucows shares last traded at C$24.84, with a volume of 9,800 shares traded.

Tucows Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,754.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$272.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Further Reading

