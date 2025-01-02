Tucows (TSE:TC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.21 and traded as low as C$23.35. Tucows shares last traded at C$24.84, with a volume of 9,800 shares traded.
Tucows Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,754.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$272.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.85.
Tucows Company Profile
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tucows
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.