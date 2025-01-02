ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $229.69 and traded as low as $228.27. ResMed shares last traded at $228.69, with a volume of 522,842 shares.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 23.15%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $3,405,134.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,169 shares in the company, valued at $107,645,432.79. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total value of $233,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,369,227.64. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,725 shares of company stock worth $10,779,048. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $939,114,000 after purchasing an additional 380,383 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in ResMed by 61.1% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 725,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,780,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 726.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 283,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,281,000 after buying an additional 249,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 740,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,694,000 after acquiring an additional 241,195 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

