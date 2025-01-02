Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.28 ($1.22) and traded as low as GBX 96.25 ($1.20). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 96.30 ($1.20), with a volume of 19,664 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Epwin Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Epwin Group Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.29. The firm has a market cap of £134.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,605.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Epwin is the leading manufacturer of energy efficient and low maintenance building products, with significant market shares, supplying the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement (“RMI”), new build and social housing sectors.

