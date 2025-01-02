EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 159.13 ($1.99) and traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.83). EPE Special Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 146 ($1.83), with a volume of 7,344 shares traded.

EPE Special Opportunities Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The company has a market capitalization of £41.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14,600.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.13.

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

