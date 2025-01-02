Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.08 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 252,175 shares trading hands.

Eden Research Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.80 million, a PE ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.92.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

