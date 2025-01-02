Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.08 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 252,175 shares trading hands.
Eden Research Trading Down 1.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.80 million, a PE ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.92.
About Eden Research
Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.
