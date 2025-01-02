InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.47 and traded as low as $3.87. InnovAge shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 64,491 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $532.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

