North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

North American Palladium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALDF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and traded as high as $15.01. North American Palladium shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 21,600 shares trading hands.
North American Palladium Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $881.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.
North American Palladium Company Profile
North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
