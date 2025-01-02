Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.42 and traded as high as C$11.27. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$11.00, with a volume of 5,286 shares changing hands.

Pinetree Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.05. The stock has a market cap of C$103.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider L6 Holdings Inc. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total value of C$37,680.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,876 shares of company stock worth $251,630. Insiders own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Pinetree Capital Company Profile

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in enterprise software, financial and healthcare industries.

