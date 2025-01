Gainey Capital (CVE:GNC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Gainey Capital Corp. (CVE:GNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.09. Gainey Capital shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 147,882 shares.

Gainey Capital Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.09 million and a P/E ratio of -14.17.

About Gainey Capital

Gainey Capital Corp., a gold and silver exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns the El Colomo project covering an area of 18,766 hectares; and a mill in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental trend in western Mexico. It also has an option to own a 100% interest in the Las Margaritas property, which consists of two mineral concessions encompassing a total of 500 hectares located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

