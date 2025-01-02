Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.15. Sundance Energy Australia shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.
Sundance Energy Australia Trading Up 200.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.
About Sundance Energy Australia
Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.
