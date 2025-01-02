Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 726.16 ($9.09) and traded as high as GBX 728 ($9.11). Manchester & London shares last traded at GBX 720 ($9.01), with a volume of 12,375 shares.

Manchester & London Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £284.42 million, a P/E ratio of 235.64 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 726.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 712.72.

Insider Activity at Manchester & London

In other Manchester & London news, insider Daniel Wright purchased 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 710 ($8.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,163.90 ($8,963.84). 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manchester & London Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

