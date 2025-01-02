NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as low as C$0.16. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 5,688 shares traded.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Down 8.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.85, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$12.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

