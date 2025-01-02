Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.53 Million Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,603 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 292.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 411,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 306,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,436,000 after purchasing an additional 69,985 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 433.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 67,589 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 277.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 80,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 58,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 110.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 57,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AAT opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.30.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 147.25%.

In other news, COO Adam Wyll sold 30,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $853,316.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,690.90. This trade represents a 39.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on American Assets Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on AAT

About American Assets Trust

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.