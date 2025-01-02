NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Natixis Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,305,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 135,847 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.6% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,858,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. TSA Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.8% during the third quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 25,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,226,886 shares of company stock worth $161,499,400. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $134.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $3.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.