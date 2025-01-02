Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.3% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,226,886 shares of company stock valued at $161,499,400. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.29 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

