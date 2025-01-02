KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,658 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KPP Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.1% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 897.5% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 107,169 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 914.1% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 683.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after buying an additional 208,362 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,267,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,226,886 shares of company stock worth $161,499,400. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $134.29 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.55 and a 200-day moving average of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

