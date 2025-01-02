Straight Path Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,789 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 897.5% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after buying an additional 107,169 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 914.1% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 683.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,505,000 after purchasing an additional 208,362 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% in the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $134.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.55 and a 200 day moving average of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,226,886 shares of company stock worth $161,499,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

