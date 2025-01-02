NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.1% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 870.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after buying an additional 84,515,429 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 808.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after buying an additional 73,589,208 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,226,886 shares of company stock worth $161,499,400. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $134.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.55 and a 200 day moving average of $128.09. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

