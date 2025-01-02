Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,807 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 556.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 728.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SHC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

SHC stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $17.44.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Sotera Health had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $285.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

