Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,674 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 51.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 113.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.92.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $509.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Talos Energy’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TALO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.28.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

