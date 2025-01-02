Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 519,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,864 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $576,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,288.40. The trade was a 16.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,464. This trade represents a 8.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $2,389,880 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CXW shares. Wedbush upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

CXW stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

