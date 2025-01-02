Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY opened at $120.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $170.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $93.97 and a 12-month high of $128.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.14.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.0522 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

