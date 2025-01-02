Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 227 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 47.1% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 133.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 25.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $165.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 1.01. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $180.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.35 and a 200-day moving average of $136.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.67.

Masimo Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

