Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 492,199 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 79.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,199 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Enovis by 28.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Enovis by 20.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in Enovis during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Enovis during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enovis Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.33. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $38.27 and a 1 year high of $65.03.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $505.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.44 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Enovis

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.