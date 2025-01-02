Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.22.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.