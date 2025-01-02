Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 409,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 230.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 96,525 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,338,000 after buying an additional 46,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 39,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after acquiring an additional 124,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ellington Financial

In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 168,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,120.32. This represents a 7.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

EFC stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 37.04, a quick ratio of 37.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 106.40% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.08%.

About Ellington Financial

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.