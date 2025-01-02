Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 54,580 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 99,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Veritex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Veritex by 16.5% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 9.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.38. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $31.62.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Veritex had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $113.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Veritex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James upgraded Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Sughrue sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $508,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,950.75. This represents a 21.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 12,777 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $353,795.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,215.08. This trade represents a 5.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

