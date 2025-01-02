JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $135,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nordson by 13.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,533,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Nordson by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 321,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,499,000 after acquiring an additional 61,430 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Nordson by 113.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 29,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,081.49. This represents a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This trade represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,629 shares of company stock valued at $914,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Baird R W cut Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price objective (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Nordson Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $209.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $206.80 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.31.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

