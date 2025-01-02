Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,768 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SG. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 9,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $323,713.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,264,026.85. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $40,410.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,228,422.28. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,838 shares of company stock worth $24,800,733 in the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of SG stock opened at $32.06 on Thursday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SG shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Sweetgreen from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

About Sweetgreen

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

