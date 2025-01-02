JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,657,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 738,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $127,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BCE by 121.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 321.0% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BCE in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,214.29%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

