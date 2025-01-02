Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $656,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 0.4 %

KALU stock opened at $70.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.33. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.30 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

