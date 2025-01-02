Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 488,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,044 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 11.3% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 87.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $112.64 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.22%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently -37.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.75 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

