JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,984,751 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,919,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,984,751 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $137,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.60. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.53.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,161,054.84. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 22,901 shares of company stock worth $259,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

