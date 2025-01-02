Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,628 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 69.9% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of PFBC opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.45. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $99.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $132.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens cut Preferred Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

