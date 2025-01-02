Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,742 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,721 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,416,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $117,579,000 after buying an additional 352,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 47,780 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 14.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 132,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,222 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,195,000 after purchasing an additional 80,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,768 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after buying an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.93. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $51.66.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

About Dorian LPG

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.