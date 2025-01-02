Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

HGV stock opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $49.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $168,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,295,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,054,232.50. This represents a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,052,112.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,504.60. This represents a 35.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

