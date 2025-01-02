JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,447,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $131,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. City State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 79,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Mittelman Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 188,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,134,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,936,000 after buying an additional 37,657 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 219,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IGIB opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.46. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $54.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.1996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

