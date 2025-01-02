JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,109,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,019 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $130,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $112.26 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $101.06 and a twelve month high of $121.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

