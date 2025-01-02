Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.36 Million Stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,223 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 88.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WK Kellogg by 3,575.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 1,724.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director G Zachary Gund purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,154,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,200. This represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

KLG stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.07. WK Kellogg Co has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.10 million. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KLG

About WK Kellogg

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.