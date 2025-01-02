JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,743 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $140,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 4,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $287.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $237.03 and a one year high of $317.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.