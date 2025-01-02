JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 659,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 119,903 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $120,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ICUI opened at $155.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.91 and its 200 day moving average is $155.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.80 and a 12-month high of $196.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.84, for a total value of $2,062,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,973,261.12. The trade was a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $331,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,364 shares of company stock worth $4,728,358 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

Read Our Latest Report on ICU Medical

ICU Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.