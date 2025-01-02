JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $110.70 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $110,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in Hologic by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 33,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 330.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,237.38. This trade represents a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HOLX. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $72.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

