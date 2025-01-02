JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,871,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $112,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 634,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 123,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 216,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $29.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

